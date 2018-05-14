

Burnaby Village Museum

Summer Season & Special Events

May 5 – September 3

burnabyvillagemuseum.ca

This summer season visit the Burnaby Village Museum and take in demonstrations, explore on your own or join a guided tour. Take a whirl on the vintage carousel and admire elegance of the Interurban tram. Check out the Carousel Gift Shop and enjoy a treat at the Ice-Cream Parlour.

Burnaby Village Museum will also host special events throughout the summer – Father’s Day, BC Day, and Canada Day to just name a few.

Visit burnabyvillagemuseum.ca for exact days and times.