Burnaby Village Museum Summer Season & Special Events
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 2:54PM PDT
Burnaby Village Museum
May 5 – September 3
burnabyvillagemuseum.ca
This summer season visit the Burnaby Village Museum and take in demonstrations, explore on your own or join a guided tour. Take a whirl on the vintage carousel and admire elegance of the Interurban tram. Check out the Carousel Gift Shop and enjoy a treat at the Ice-Cream Parlour.
Burnaby Village Museum will also host special events throughout the summer – Father’s Day, BC Day, and Canada Day to just name a few.
Visit burnabyvillagemuseum.ca for exact days and times.