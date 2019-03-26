

The BlueShore Financial Mother’s Day Run

presented by The Westin Bayshore

May 12

Stanley Park & Coal Harbour

runmomrun.ca

The BlueShore Financial Mother’s Day Run presented by The Westin Bayshore consists of a 3k, 5k and 10k Run and Walk in beautiful Stanley Park and Coal Harbour - but that is just the start of the experience! All participants will receive an amazing souvenir technical running shirt and an incredible gift bag filled with goodies. Moms will also be greeted at the finish line with a beautiful commemorative scarf. If that wasn't enough, the event includes a Finish Line Festival, kid's activities, champagne giveaways and options for a decadent Mother's Day Brunch at The Westin Bayshore. Dads and sons are invited to run too! The event is for everyone whether you are an experienced runner or want to join us for a walk - you can participate for fitness, family, fun or for time.