Bed & Breakfast
CTV News Vancouver
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 9:42AM PDT
Arts Club Theatre Company
October 3 - November 2
artsclub.com
When Brett inherits a family estate, he and his partner, Drew, move to a quiet little tourist town to set up a B&B. But will these big city boys face friction in their new community? With dozens of hilarious characters all portrayed by two actors, it’s a heartfelt comedy about “being out,” skeletons in the closet, and finding a place to call home.
Contains mature themes and some strong language. Programming, dates, and creative team subject to change.