The children’s health community at Surrey Memorial is one of the busiest and most respected in the province. The Children’s Health Centre at Surrey Memorial Hospital, built in 2001, is the only health facility in the Fraser Valley dedicated to children’s health and pediatric emergencies.

Right now, thousands of local families are traveling to Vancouver to see specialists because there is not enough space to provide more outpatient clinics.

Surrey Hospital Foundation is raising $6 million to transform the Children’s Health Centre by creating a larger, family-friendly space with more clinics for outpatients and a dedicated area for kids who need day care procedures. The changes will also mean that more patient rooms will be available for children who need overnight stays.