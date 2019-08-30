BC Women’s Hospital

GLOW Gala

Presented by Telus

October 5

Pan Pacific Vancouver

This exclusive invitation-only gala is attended by 350 individuals who are committed to providing revolutionary healthcare – ensuring all women and newborns in BC have access to specialized expertise, innovative programs and comprehensive care.

This year’s goal is to raise $1.1 million to help expand + upgrade the Provincial Milk Bank which provides the tiniest babies in neonatal intensive care units throughout the province with donor milk that helps strengthen them to fight disease + infection.

BC Women's Hospital is thrilled to welcome The Tenors to this year’s GLOW Gala. Clifton, Fraser, and Victor, have been thrilling audiences around the world with their powerful songs, outstanding harmonies, and undeniable charm.