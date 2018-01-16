

BC SPCA’s

National Cupcake Day

February 26

National Cupcake Day™ is the most delicious way to show your support for animals in need of your help! Register today (it’s free!) and start planning your Cupcake Day party. Simply plan to supply some delicious treats, and then invite co-workers, friends and family to attend in exchange for a donation to the BC SPCA. Save a puppy, kitten or pony and make everyone’s day a little brighter with a scrumptious treat.