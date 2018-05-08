

BC SPCA Paws for a Cause presented by Hill’s® Science Diet®

Sunday September 9, 2018

Various Locations

spca.bc.ca/walk

We’re welcoming animal lovers and their canine companions to take part in the BC SPCA Paws for a Cause presented by Hill’s® Science Diet®. Donations to participants and funds raised at the event fund critical services to care for animals in need in BC SPCA shelters, to fight animal cruelty through the work of the Society’s Special Provincial Constables, and to stop abuse before it starts through humane education programming. Join us and speak for those who cannot speak for themselves.

GET IN TOUCH

If you have any questions please contact the Paws team at paws@spca.bc.ca

Locations:

· Metro Vancouver

· Fraser Valley

· The Okanagan

· Surrey

· Tri-Cities

· Victoria