

CTV News Vancouver





BC SPCA

Paws for a Cause

Presented By Hill's® Science Diet®

September 8

walk.spca.bc.ca

In 7 communities across B.C., animal lovers come together for one day each year to support a great cause. The BC SPCA Paws for a Cause presented by Hill’s® Science Diet® is one of the BC SPCA's most important fundraising events. Bring your dog or just bring yourself and enjoy a great day in support of the animals of B.C.

Every dollar raised will help us rescue and care for abused, injured and abandoned animals and work to prevent cruelty before it occurs.

Register now at walk.spca.bc.ca today!