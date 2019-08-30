

Calling all animal lovers! Join me at BC SPCA’s Offleashed Gala on October 25th! This special celebration promises to be another heartwarming and fun evening. Starting with the famous Cuddle Lounge, Offleashed is an inspiring event that brings together Vancouver's animal lovers and some furry friends to help animals in need across our province.

Last year, it was a sold-out crowd raising an incredible $619,000 for animals in need, and this 5th Anniversary Offleashed will be even bigger!