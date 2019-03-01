BC SPCA Lottery for Animals in Need
CTV Vancouver
Published Friday, March 1, 2019 6:00AM PST
Tickets are on sale now for the 2019 BC SPCA Lottery for Animals in Need! Enter to win one of 31 cash prizes totaling $100,000 plus, a huge 50/50 bonus draw all while helping benefit animals all across the province. The BC SPCA Lottery for Animals in Need funds urgently-needed medical care, sheltering, spay and neuter services, advocacy, adoption and foster care programs and other services provided for homeless and abused animals in BC SPCA shelters across the province.
- Early bird ticket sales deadline: Wednesday, May 1 at midnight
- Final ticket sales deadline: Friday, May 17 at midnight