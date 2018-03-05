BC SPCA
Lottery for Animals in Need
Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 BC SPCA Lottery for Animals in Need. Enter to win one of 31 cash prizes totalling $100,000 plus a 50/50 draw all while helping benefit animals all across the province! The BC SPCA Lottery for Animals in Need funds urgently-needed medical care, sheltering, spay and neuter services, advocacy, adoption and foster care programs and other services provided for homeless and abused animals in BC SPCA shelters across the province.

-          Early bird ticket sales deadline: Midnight May 1st
-          Final Ticket Sales Deadline: Midnight May 18th
-          Early bird draw: May 14th at 11am
-          Final draw of all prizes: June 1st