BC SPCA Lottery for Animals in Need
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, March 5, 2018 3:00AM PST
BC SPCA
Lottery for Animals in Need
Tickets on sale now
spca.bc.ca/lottery
Tickets are on sale now for the 2018 BC SPCA Lottery for Animals in Need. Enter to win one of 31 cash prizes totalling $100,000 plus a 50/50 draw all while helping benefit animals all across the province! The BC SPCA Lottery for Animals in Need funds urgently-needed medical care, sheltering, spay and neuter services, advocacy, adoption and foster care programs and other services provided for homeless and abused animals in BC SPCA shelters across the province.
- Early bird ticket sales deadline: Midnight May 1st
- Final Ticket Sales Deadline: Midnight May 18th
- Early bird draw: May 14th at 11am
- Final draw of all prizes: June 1st