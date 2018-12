Arts Club Theatre Company

The Matchmaker

January 24–February 24

Horace Vandergelder seeks a wife and matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi doesn’t need to look very far to find her! With forbidden young love and mistaken identities afoot, more than one match is sure to be made. Experience the pandemonium of this classic—and the inspiration for Hello, Dolly!—that embraces the unexpected in a truly modern way.