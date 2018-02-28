A NEW PLAY ABOUT MOVING FORWARD

When Jane’s husband Tom is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, they face a difficult journey ahead. Will love and humour be enough to brace their family for the future? Can Jane reconcile her dreams with today’s reality? Or will she grow to doubt her loyalty to the man who will ultimately forget her name? From one member of the award-winning Mom’s the Word Collective, this is a story of hope and change.