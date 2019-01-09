

CTV Vancouver





Arts Club Theatre Company True Crime

January 31 - February 24

Goldcorp Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre

artsclub.com

A MIND-TWISTING ENCOUNTER

Christian Gerhartsreiter—aka Clark Rockefeller—is a con man of the highest order, now serving a near-life sentence in a California state prison. And iconic provocateur and musician Torquil Campbell (of the band Stars) wants to try him on for size. This dogged investigation and impersonation dares us to find the truth and confront our cultural addiction to a good story—at any cost.