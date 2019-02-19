Arts Club Theatre Company

The Orchard

March 21 - April 21

TIMELESS FAMILY DRAMA SET IN THE OKANAGAN VALLEY

It’s Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, but told through the lens of a Punjabi-Sikh family in the Okanagan Valley. With the bank calling and money low, will the Basrans be able to save their beloved orchard? Inspired by the playwright’s own childhood, this fresh adaptation confronts life, loss, and the Canadian immigrant experience with humour and beauty.