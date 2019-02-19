Arts Club Theatre Company
The Orchard
March 21 - April 21
 
TIMELESS FAMILY DRAMA SET IN THE OKANAGAN VALLEY
It’s Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, but told through the lens of a Punjabi-Sikh family in the Okanagan Valley. With the bank calling and money low, will the Basrans be able to save their beloved orchard? Inspired by the playwright’s own childhood, this fresh adaptation confronts life, loss, and the Canadian immigrant experience with humour and beauty.