Published Tuesday, February 19, 2019 9:56AM PST
March 21 - April 21
TIMELESS FAMILY DRAMA SET IN THE OKANAGAN VALLEY
It’s Chekhov’s The Cherry Orchard, but told through the lens of a Punjabi-Sikh family in the Okanagan Valley. With the bank calling and money low, will the Basrans be able to save their beloved orchard? Inspired by the playwright’s own childhood, this fresh adaptation confronts life, loss, and the Canadian immigrant experience with humour and beauty.