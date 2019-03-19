Arts Club Theatre Company

The Great Leap

April 25 - May 19

A JUMP SHOT ACROSS BORDERS

It’s 1989, and for a man with a past and one teen with a future, an exhibition basketball game in Beijing is a chance at something greater. Chinese coach Wen Chang is a quiet Party supporter and Manford is a kid with hustle from San Francisco’s Chinatown who makes up for his short stature with tenacious baller skill. As the story jumps back and forth in time, tensions rise right up to the final buzzer and history collides at the leap for a 3-point shot.