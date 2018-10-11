Arts Club Theatre Company Sweat
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 10:05AM PDT
Arts Club Theatre Company
Sweat
October 18 - November 18
Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage
artsclub.com
For a group of lifelong friends, a night at the local bar is the balm against a hard day on the factory lines. When tensions rise at work and picket lines are formed, their bonds wear and the strength of their connection is tested in the struggle to stay ahead. See all sides in this powerful examination of a community that is formed and dissolved amidst the changing landscape of America.