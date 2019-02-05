

Arts Club Theatre Company

Redpatch

March 7 - 31

Goldcorp Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre

THE STORY OF AN INDIGENOUS SOLDIER

Between 1914 and 1918, over four thousand Indigenous men volunteered to fight and die for Canada in WW1. Redpatch tells a part of this story through the eyes of a soldier from the Nuu-chah-nulth nation of Vancouver Island. From his childhood home to the battlefields of France, follow him as he endures the horrors of the Great War in a new play that uses dance, myth, and mask to tell both a universal and a personal tale.