Published Tuesday, February 5, 2019 10:28AM PST
March 7 - 31
Goldcorp Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre
THE STORY OF AN INDIGENOUS SOLDIER
Between 1914 and 1918, over four thousand Indigenous men volunteered to fight and die for Canada in WW1. Redpatch tells a part of this story through the eyes of a soldier from the Nuu-chah-nulth nation of Vancouver Island. From his childhood home to the battlefields of France, follow him as he endures the horrors of the Great War in a new play that uses dance, myth, and mask to tell both a universal and a personal tale.