CTV News Vancouver
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 11:07AM PDT
Mom's The Word: Nest 1/2 Empty
June 6–July 20
artsclub.com
A NEW GENERATION OF LAUGHS
From the world-renowned creative team behind the Mom's the Word series comes another chapter in their stories of family and fracas. The kids are grown, marriages have “evolved,” and bodies are backfiring. Life doesn’t get any prettier, but it never strays far from ludicrous or poignant as the moms continue to mine their personal history for every embarrassing detail. From a sold-out run and a hit tour, the moms are back again to share this nestful of insights and ribald humour.