CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, October 18, 2018 10:22AM PDT
Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley
November 15–December 30
Granville Island Stage
THE FESTIVE PRIDE AND PREJUDICE FOLLOW-UP!
A holiday confection filled with classic Jane Austen charm, Miss Bennet is a modern sequel about the bookish middle child of the Bennets. While Mary starts to dream of a new life beyond her boisterous family, an unexpected visitor at the Darcy household could spell romance. You’ll revel in this sparkling comic play that’s full of seasonal felicity.