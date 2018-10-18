Arts Club Theatre Company

Blind Date

January 2–February 3, 2019

ONE ACTOR. ONE AUDIENCE MEMBER. ONE BLIND DATE.

Experience all the exhilaration and excitement of new love as Mimi goes on a blind date with a different man every night—plucked right out of the audience! Straight from sold-out runs in New York, London’s West End, and Toronto, this fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants fusion of clown, improv, theatre, and social experiment is sure to make you fall in love with Mimi and celebrate her audience-member-turned-Romantic-Hero!