Arts Club Theatre Company

Bed & Breakfast

April 4 - May 4

A CHARMING COMEDY ABOUT BEING OUT AND FINDING HOME

When Brett inherits a family estate, he and his partner, Drew, move to a quiet little tourist town to set up a B&B. But will these big city boys face friction in their new community? With dozens of hilarious characters all portrayed by two actors, it’s a heartfelt comedy about “being out,” skeletons in the closet, and finding a place to call home.