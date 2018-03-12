

Arts Club

The Humans

March 22 - April 22

Stanley Industrial Alliance Stage

artsclub.com

When three generations of the Blake clan descend on a rundown lower Manhattan duplex for Thanksgiving dinner, much more is simmering than the gravy. As the holiday gaiety subsides, the pressures weighing on the family members reach a boiling point. Both bitingly funny and poignant, this 2016 Tony Award winner is a richly detailed, compassionate portrait of an ordinary family at odds, with itself and with the uncertainties of life, amidst a changing America.