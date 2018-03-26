Arts Club Misery
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, March 26, 2018 11:32AM PDT
Arts Club
Misery
April 5 - May 5
Granville Island Stage
Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up in her secluded home in the mountains of Colorado. While Annie nurses him back to health, Paul soon realizes that he is not her guest, but her captive. Angered that he has killed off her favourite character, Annie forces Paul to resurrect her in a new book—and Paul soon finds himself writing for his freedom…and his life.