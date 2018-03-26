

CTV Vancouver





Arts Club

Misery

April 5 - May 5

Granville Island Stage

Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his “Number One Fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up in her secluded home in the mountains of Colorado. While Annie nurses him back to health, Paul soon realizes that he is not her guest, but her captive. Angered that he has killed off her favourite character, Annie forces Paul to resurrect her in a new book—and Paul soon finds himself writing for his freedom…and his life.