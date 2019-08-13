

Americas Olympic Qualifier Tournament

August 25 - September 1

Softball City in Surrey

americassoftballqualifier.com

Twelve of the best Women’s Softball teams from North and South America will be competing for one of two available berths at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan – and for Canada, it means chasing their Olympic dream on home soil, at Softball City in Surrey, August 25 and September 1.

For our national team, it will be very much a home-coming, as seven of the 15 roster positions are occupied by British Columbians – while the other members of the team have a long-term affinity with this ball park and its passionate fans.

Canada comes into the tournament as the highest ranked team (3rd in the World) and will play the primetime game every night.