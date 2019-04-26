Air Canada Birdies for Babies
BC Women's Hospital Health Care + Foundation
Air Canada Birdies for Babies
June 12
Richmond Country Club
bcwomensfoundation.org
Join Jason Pires at this year's Air Canada Birdies for Babies on June 12th at Richmond Country Club benefitting the BC Women's Hospital Health Care + Foundation.
For the past 24 years, this signature event has attracted a variety of community members in support of healthy women, healthy families, and healthy communities. This fun and memorable golf tournament has raised over $2.5 million towards programs, services and equipment for BC Women’s Hospital Foundation. Tournament day features a 4-play Texas-scramble with fun on-course activities, great prizes, and an evening banquet with coveted raffle, live, and silent auction items.