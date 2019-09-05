A Thousand Splendid Suns
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 9:31AM PDT
Arts Club Theatre Company
A Thousand Splendid Suns
September 12 - October 13
artsclub.com
In this sweeping tale set in war-torn Afghanistan, two women’s lives intersect through fate. The unlikely but extraordinary friendship of Laila and Mariam helps them cope with the tyranny and tumult of life in 1990s Kabul—and leads them to an unforgettable act. A Thousand Splendid Suns, based on the best-selling novel by the author of The Kite Runner, is a haunting yet hopeful story that illuminates the strength of the human spirit.