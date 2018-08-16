

Loving Home Care Services is a proud supporter of the Alzheimer Society of B.C., and a Silver Sponsor for the 7th Annual Climb for Alzheimer’s event to be held at Grouse Mountain on Sunday, September 30, 2018. To register or donate, please click here and be sure to encourage your friends and family to participate! Let’s come together to help and assist the 70,000 British Columbians living with Dementia, and build for a brighter tomorrow! See you there!