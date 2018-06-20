

CTV Vancouver





40th Annual Pride Parade

August 5th

12PM

vancouverpride.ca

Join us at the 40th Annual Pride Parade on Sunday, August 5th! A celebration. A protest. A party. A place to take up space. An opportunity to don your finest and shiniest. A chance to recognize how far the community has come and reflect on where we need to go from here. We invite you and yours to the 2018 Vancouver Pride Parade. We can't wait to see you there!