

CTV News Vancouver





21st annual Crystal Gala

October 26

Abbotsford Tradex

crystalgala.ca

The 21st annual Crsytal Gala takes place on Saturday, Ocotber 26th at the Abbortsford Tradex! This year the theme is DISCO and you can expect an elegant and exciting fundraising event with Elaborate décor, decadent meal service, and engaging entertainment!

The Crystal Gala Foundation is based in Abbotsford, BC, but serves the people of the Fraser Valley, from Surrey and Langley to Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and Hope to Harrison Hot Springs, Agassiz, Mission, and Maple Ridge. The foundation has one goal in mind: raise money to help promote and achieve breast health and support the women and families who suffer the effects of breast cancer.