VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 25 more flights to its list of COVID-19 exposures since Wednesday.

The centre added nine flights with coronavirus cases on board to the list on Wednesday, six more on Thursday, and 10 on Saturday.

The flights either took off from or landed at a B.C. airport between March 10 and 23. Details of the latest additions to the list follow.

March 10: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8413 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows not reported)

March 13: Air Canada flight 26 from Seoul to Vancouver (rows not reported)

March 13: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8414 from Vancouver to Kelowna (rows 13 to 19)

March 14: WestJet flight 711 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows three to nine)

March 17: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 30 to 36)

March 18: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8413 from Kelowna to Vancouver (rows 10 to 16)

March 18: Air Canada/Jazz flight 8550 from Vancouver to Regina (rows 10 to 16)

March 18: Seair Airplanes flight 352 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows not reported)

March 18: WestJet flight 3375 from Calgary to Kelowna (rows 10 to 16)

March 19: Air Canada flight 314 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 28 to 34)

March 19: WestJet flight 3231 from Calgary to Abbotsford (rows two to eight)

March 19: Air Canada flight 127 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 25 to 30)

March 19: Air Canada flight 106 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 19 to 25)

March 19: Air Canada flight 103 from Toronto to Vancouver (rows 38 to 44)

March 19: Harbour Air flight 1127 from Vancouver to Nanaimo (rows not reported)

March 20: Air Canada flight 124 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 12 to 14)

March 20: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 19 to 25)

March 21: Air Canada flight 302 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 24 to 30)

March 21: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

March 21: Flair flight 8101 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 23 to 29 and 31 to 37)

March 21: Westjet flight 164 from Vancouver to Edmonton (rows five to 11)

March 22: Air Canada flight 302 from Vancouver to Montreal (rows 31 to 36)

March 22: Westjet flight 115 from Calgary to Vancouver (rows six to 12)

March 23: Air Canada flight 116 from Vancouver to Toronto (rows 18 to 22)

March 24: Air India flight 185 from Delhi to Vancouver (rows not reported)

Anyone who was on any of the flights listed should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop. Passengers who were seated in the rows specified are considered to be at greater risk because of their proximity to a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

Travellers arriving in Canada on international flights are required to self-isolate for 14 days, including spending the first three in a government-approved quarantine hotel while awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test taken upon landing.

International travellers bound for Canada are also required to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure before being allowed to board their flights.

No such requirements are in place for domestic travellers, but health officials have been advising against non-essential travel within Canada for months.

B.C. health officials do not directly contact everyone who was on a flight with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on board. Instead, health officials publish notifications about affected flights on the BCCDC website.