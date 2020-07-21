VANCOUVER -- More than half of patients whose surgeries were postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and were called to reschedule appointments have had their surgeries completed, health officials in B.C. said Tuesday.

In March, B.C. postponed elective surgeries because of novel coronavirus. As the province moved towards its restart plan, elective surgeries were one of the first things to be reintroduced, and appointments were scheduled again as of May 18.

But of the 17,742 surgeries that were postponed in B.C., 52 per cent – or about 9,220 – have now been completed, Michael Marchbank, former president and CEO of Fraser Health Authority said Tuesday.

Marchbank gave the update alongside Health Minister Adrian Dix, in a presentation about the province's surgical renewal strategy.

"I'd like to thank the health-care workers, health authorities and everyone else for the role they've played, and I want to thank all of our patients, especially those whose surgeries were postponed for the sacrifice they made," Dix said.

When Dix first announced in May that surgeries would restart, he said more than 30,000 surgeries were lost over the two months they were stopped. On Tuesday, Dix updated that number to 32,400.

The health ministry explained that figure includes not only surgeries that were previously scheduled and had to be postponed, but the total number of surgeries that would have been done between March 16 and May 18 if there wasn't a pandemic.

"These are all medically necessary surgeries in the public system," Dix said. "They're all needed by people. Whether those surgeries are hip replacements, cardiac surgery … cataract surgery, whatever the make-up of those surgeries, they're all medically necessary and they're all effectively urgently needed."

Dix and Marchbank explained that waitlists increased by about 7,900 patients, but said another 24,400 patients may be added in the future.

Since surgeries resumed, Marchbank said more than 62,700 patients have been called to see if they're ready and willing to reschedule their appointment. But about 4,400 of those were taken off the waitlist and Dix said a "small number" have said they weren't ready to rebook because of COVID-19-related reasons.

Dix said in May that operating facilities were expected to be working at maximum capacity by mid-June.

Even so, health officials warned it could 17 to 24 months for B.C.'s health-care system to catch up on all the missed surgeries.

On Tuesday, officials said the backlog may be cleared sooner than that, but cautioned the timeline could change, especially if there are future surges in COVID-19 cases.

For example, Marchbank said Tuesday that if a second wave of COVID-19 resulted in losing 10 per cent of non-urgent surgeries for six months, it would take an extra three months for officials to catch up.

Or, if no efforts are made to make surgeries more efficient and if Sundays are removed from surgery schedules, "the recovery timeline is extended indefinitely," Marchbank said.