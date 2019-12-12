NORTH VANCOUVER, B.C. -- Social isolation is a growing problem in our communities.

Nearly half of British Columbians said they sometimes feel lonely, according to a recent Research Co. survey. That number is even higher among newcomers who are facing language barriers.

A North Vancouver, B.C., group is hoping to change that, opening its doors to those living in the community.

The Knitting Kittens meet every Monday at John Braithwaite Community Centre.

"We started the group for seniors," said Tangee Gunderson, one of the founding members.

The meetings have been hosted by North Shore Neighbourhood House for nearly four years.

"Neighbourhood House has a group of young mothers that really could use sweaters, toques, hats - this type of thing - so we started knitting for them," Gunderson said.

United Way of the Lower Mainland’s Hi Neighbour program helps supply the yarn.

Hi Neighbour is running in eight communities across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.

The program features Local Love funds, which allows local residents to apply for and receive small grants for neighbourhood projects.

The money can be used for block parties, school celebrations, community garden parties, community dinners, neighbourhood clean-ups, new bike racks, rainbow crosswalks and more.

United Way believes those events often mean more to attendees than they appear.

"The purpose on the surface is to knit, but it goes a lot deeper than that. It's really a space to grow social connections, get to know each other and even to learn English,” said Ivy Staker, community engagement specialist for United Way.

Twenty-two per cent of those who live in Lower Lonsdale say social isolation is impacting their lives, second only to housing insecurity, according to a United Way survey.

"Groups like this allow people to meet in a non-formal setting to really make deep friendships and we know that has huge impacts on mental and physical health,” Staker said.

The group has attracted more than a dozen members, including Farkhondeh Javadian, a permanent resident from Iran.

"At first when I was here I was too shy to speak to any people and after I came here everything changed,” Javadian said.

She says the meetings have given her companionship and confidence.

"I couldn't answer my telephone, but now I'm brave enough to answer and talk lots. And after that I could find a lot of friends,” the 55-year-old told CTV News.

United Way staff members say they’re impressed to see how the meet-up has evolved over time.

"It's a really beautiful thing to see and to watch people exchange language and cultivate community where they might have felt really isolated without this experience,” shared Staker.

And the relationships between the members are symbiotic.

Javadian has been lending her four decades of knitting experience to take on even the most intricate designs. In return, her friends have been helping her with conversational English.

"Both sides get something. I teach them, they teach me. We learn from each other and it's really great,” Javadian said.

Their diversity is their strength, and just like a patchwork blanket, the result is beautiful.