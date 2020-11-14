VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Centre for Disease Control has added 16 flights to its list of COVID-19 exposure warnings.

On Thursday the BCCDC added two flights to the list, and on Friday it added an additional 14.

The flights are a mix of domestic and international, and each one is connected to either Vancouver, Abbotsford or Kelowna airports.

Details of the affected flights are as follows:

Oct. 31: Air Canada flight 855, London to Vancouver (rows 40-46)

Nov. 2: WestJet flight 183, Calgary to Kelowna (rows 12-18)

Nov. 4: WestJet flight 320, Vancouver to Edmonton (rows 3-9)

Nov. 4: Air Canada flight 45, Delhi to Vancouver (rows 21-27)

Nov. 5: Flair flight 8186, Winnipeg to Kelowna (rows 18-24)

Nov. 5: Swoop flight 118, Abbotsford to Hamilton (no rows reported)

Nov. 7: Air Canada flight 1055, Phoenix to Vancouver (rows 19-25)

Nov. 8: WestJet flight 133, Calgary to Vancouver (rows 22-28)

Nov. 8: Air Canada flight 221, Calgary to Vancouver (rows 16-22)

Nov. 9: Air Canada flight 44, Vancouver to Delhi (rows 34-40)

Nov. 9: Air Canada flight 241, Edmonton to Vancouver (rows 23-29)

Nov. 9: Air Canada flight 311, Montreal to Vancouver (rows 29-35)

Nov. 9: Air Canada/Sky Regional flight 7724, Houston to Vancouver (rows 4 and 12-16)

Nov. 9: Flair flight 8102, Calgary to Vancouver (rows 13-19)

Nov. 9: Lufthansa flight 492, Frankfurt to Vancouver (rows 31-37)

Nov. 9: Air Canada flight 123, Toronto to Vancouver (rows 31-35)

Anyone who was a passenger on any of the listed flights should self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, seeking testing and self-isolating if any develop.

Passengers seated in the specified rows are considered to be at greater risk of contracting the disease because of their proximity to a known case.

Everyone who arrives in B.C. on an international flight is required to self-isolate for 14 days upon landing.

Health officials in B.C. no longer directly contact people who were seated near someone with a confirmed case of COVID-19 on a flight. Instead, health authorities post notices about affected flights online.