More than $88,000 in contraband seized from Abbotsford prison

A spokesperson for a medium-security prison in Abbotsford says staff seized a package containing contraband and unauthorized items.

Marie Messer says the items seized on Dec. 9 at Matsqui Institution included methamphetamine and other drugs, as well as a smartphone and accessories.

She says the estimated value of the items was $88,619.

She says the Correctional Service of Canada uses a number of tools including ion scanners and drug-detector dogs to search buildings to prevent contraband from entering its facilities.