VANCOUVER -- More than 70,000 B.C. homes and businesses are without power after a strong windstorm wreaked havoc on the province’s power grid.

The BC Hydro outages come after a special wind warning for Metro Vancouver and other parts of B.C. was issued on Tuesday morning.

Most regions of the province are affected by the outages to some extent, but the majority are in Southwestern B.C.

Environment Canada issued the wind warning around 5 a.m. Tuesday, encompassing the entire Lower Mainland and warning of strong winds up to 90 km/h. It also warned of strong winds on Vancouver Island.

“Widespread gusty winds are expected over Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, and Howe Sound today,” reads the statement.

“A rapidly intensifying low pressure system is approaching Vancouver Island and will cross the island south of Port Hardy late this morning,” it continues.

Several trees were downed by the mid-afternoon, including in Vancouver's West End and Olympic Village neighbourhoods. On Highway 1 near Hope, an RV struck a falling tree that came crashing down over the highway. The vehicle's front end appeared badly damaged, though no one inside was seriously hurt.

Bowen Island, as well as areas of Metro Vancouver that are near the Strait of Georgia can expect southeast winds ranging from 50 to 70 km/h.

Toward the late morning, widespread gusty winds will come in from the southwest, and are expected to range from 60 to 90 km/h across Metro Vancouver as well as in the Fraser Valley.

The wind may bring down tree branches and blow unsecured items away, warns the statement.

“High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Avoid wooded areas to prevent injury from falling trees or branches,” reads the statement.

The wind is expected to ease on Tuesday evening.