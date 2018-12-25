

Environment Canada says parts of the Lower Mainland could see more than 5 centimetres of snow starting Tuesday evening and into Boxing Day.

In a special weather statement issued on Christmas Day, the agency said an approaching Pacific frontal system will cause precipitation throughout the region.

"The cool air mass currently over the south coast means that snow levels are low enough that rain will likely mix with snow over many locations overnight and on Boxing Day," the statement read. "Even low elevation areas could see a transition to wet snow on Boxing Day morning during heavier precipitation."

Those conditions are likely to end by late Wednesday afternoon in Metro Vancouver, but could linger into the evening in the Fraser Valley.

The alert, which also cover East and Inland Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast, comes as BC Hydro crews continue to work around the clock to restore power to homes affected by a severe windstorm that battered the South Coast last week.

As of Tuesday morning, about 12,000 British Columbians were still in the dark, five days after winds as high as 100 km/h ripped through the province's southwest.

In a statement BC Hydro said last week's windstorm was the worst it had seen in 20 years, adding that 800 workers are out trying to repair the damage.

With files from The Canadian Press