British Columbia camping enthusiasts have more options than ever this summer.

In honour of Canada’s Parks Day on Saturday, July 21, the provincial government announced the addition of 431 new campsites around the province, bringing the total number to roughly 11,000.

The new campsites “will improve the overall experience of B.C.’s natural beauty,” said provincial Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy George Heyman in a release.

The added sites are located in areas of high demand, including the Kootenay Rockies, the Okanagan, the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island.

B.C.’s provincial parks system is the third-largest in North America, behind only the U.S National Park Service and Parks Canada. B.C.'s 1,033 parks, recreation areas, conservancies, ecological reserves and protected areas cover more than 14 million hectares and receive more than 21 million visits annually.