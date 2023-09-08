More than 350 animals have benefited from emergency wildfire supports: BC SPCA
Since a provincial state of emergency was declared due to wildfires last month, the BC SPCA says hundreds of pets have benefited from its emergency support programs.
The BC SPCA began offering pet owners emergency boarding, animal food and supplies at no cost on Aug. 18, as thousands of British Columbians faced evacuation orders and alerts.
In an update posted online Thursday, the society said its provided boarding to 147 animals so far—45 of which remain in care—while supplying another 207 pets with necessary food, water and attention.
Of the 64 households that have requested emergency support, the BC SPCA says 14 are still receiving ongoing aid.
In a previous Aug. 18 update, the BC SPCA said 24 animals were being cared for through the urgent boarding program. Three days later, that number had grown to 104.
As part of the emergency response, the BC SPCA had to transfer all adoptable pets out of animal centres in affected communities to make room for those in need of emergency boarding.
The society says its also been accepting, organizing and transporting “truckloads” of donated pet food and supplies, including kitty litter, crates and linens, to wildfire evacuees.
In Thursday’s release, the BC SPCA notes that nearly a dozen of its partner organizations have been helping provide aid to pet owners, particularly in Kelowna and West Kelowna, where officials say at least 200 structures were partially or fully destroyed by wildfires.
MORE OPTIONS FOR PET OWNERS SEEKING SUPPORT
The Paws for Hope Animal Foundation created a $10,000 fire relief fund last month to help British Columbians who have been impacted by wildfires care for their pets. However, a spokesperson told CTV News on Friday that no one has applied for aid since the initiative was announced on Aug. 22.
“We have not received any requests specifically from families impacted by the fires,” wrote Kathy Powelson, executive director of the foundation, in an email. “We are, however, overwhelmed with requests for financial assistance for veterinary funding from pet families in general.”
Paws for Hope has two regular programs—“Better Together” which offers funding to low-income pet owners and “No Pet Left Behind,” which provides temporary foster care for animals whose guardians are experiencing a crisis. Powelson says the foundation is fielding 100 requests weekly for the first program, and another 40 for the other.
Wildfire evacuees who are seeking help caring for their pets can email emily@pawsforhope.org or call 778-991-7729.
To access services provided by BC SPCA, call the animal helpline at 1-855-622-7722.
As of Friday, there are 412 active wildfires burning across B.C., 14 of which are categorized as “of note.”
The provincial state of emergency will remain in effect until at least Sept. 14.
“While the threat of wildfires remains ever-present, the BC SPCA recognizes many will need help for some time to come,” reads Thursday’s update.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre secures endorsement from progressive MacKay, as opponents tell Canadians not to be fooled
As devoted delegates gather behind closed doors to deliberate over social conservative and anti-carbon tax policies, the Conservative party sought to project a more moderate public image on Friday, seeing long-time progressive Peter MacKay endorse Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.
'Disrespectful and destructive' vandalism on Canadian National Historic Site
Vandals have once again defaced a historic Indigenous site of pictographs in Ontario's Bon Echo Provincial Park.
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
Children's snorkel mask recalled by Health Canada
Health Canada has recalled certain children’s snorkel masks due to a suffocation hazard.
The benefits of spending time by yourself, according to an expert
Being alone is often thought of in a negative context. But solitude is not the same as loneliness, and when people choose to spend time by themselves, it can actually be beneficial, one expert says.
Jimmy Fallon apologized to staff over allegations of difficult work environment on ‘Tonight Show’
Jimmy Fallon has apologized to his colleagues over allegations outlined in a Rolling Stone story published Thursday about a difficult work environment at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' CNN has learned.
Archeologists discover 'most important' Paleolithic cave art site in eastern Iberia
A team of archeologists have recently discovered what they call “the most important Paleolithic sanctuary” ever found on the Eastern Iberian Coast.
WATCH | Ex-military general says Canada being destroyed by 'woke movement'
Retired lieutenant general Michel Maisonneuve and his wife, Barbara, took the stage on Thursday at the Conservative Party convention, with the couple deriding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's so-called 'woke agenda.'
Vancouver Island
-
Inmate dies in custody at Vancouver Island prison
The federal correctional service says an inmate has died while in custody at a minimum-security prison on Vancouver Island. A statement from Correctional Service Canada says inmate Richard Paul Preston died on Sept. 2 at William Head Institution, west of Victoria.
-
Victoria apartment building for hospitality workers moves closer to reality
Tourism is a major contributor to the B.C. capital region's economy, just behind the tech sector. Historically a lower-paying sector, the capital's soaring housing costs have created a worker shortage in the industry.
-
RCMP seek suspect who robbed Parksville show home
Mounties on Vancouver Island are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who allegedly broke into a Parksville show home.
Calgary
-
‘My stomach just sank': Phillip Heerema victims disappointed in Calgary Stampede's participation in Pride parade
Plaintiffs in a class-action sex assault lawsuit against the Calgary Stampede are expressing deep disappointment that members of the organization were allowed to walk in the 2023 Calgary Pride Parade.
-
Free stuff: City of Calgary hosting curbside community treasure hunt this weekend
The City of Calgary is throwing a curbside community treasure hunt this weekend and the whole city is invited to participate.
-
'She wanted to help people:' Calgary breast cancer research advocate, 39, dies after disease metastasized
A young mother who openly shared her experience with terminal breast cancer on social media and called for government changes in research and screening has died.
Edmonton
-
Possible asbestos exposure at Edmonton school: What you need to know
Edmonton Public Schools is expected to hold a news conference on Friday afternoon after it was revealed that students may have been exposed to asbestos during construction work at a southside school earlier this year.
-
Man charged with 'dangerous operation' of boat through Whitemud Creek
A man has been charged for driving a powerboat through Edmonton's Whitemud Creek, nearly hitting other water users, earlier in the summer.
-
Firearm used in B.C. kidnapping linked to Alberta man: police
Several firearms and more than 1,200 rounds of ammunition were recently found in a Fort McMurray man's apartment.
Toronto
-
Some Ontario hospitals are reinstating masking requirements
Some eastern Ontario hospitals are bringing back mask requirements in patient-care areas as the respiratory virus season approaches.
-
The Toronto Blue Jays' radio broadcasters won't be joining the team on the road this season
The Toronto Blue Jays are one of only two MLB teams not to resume in-person broadcasts of road games.
-
Tenants voice concerns during multi-day power outage in sweltering heat wave
Tenants at 2350 and 2360 Dundas Street West are on their third day without power – the second extended blackout to scourge the apartment complex in under six months.
Montreal
-
Man facing arson charges in northern Quebec wildfires to remain in custody
A Quebec man facing arson charges for allegedly setting forest fires during the province's unprecedented wildfire season will remain detained ahead of a bail hearing on Monday.
-
New health services coming to 100 Quebec vaccination centres
The roughly 100 vaccination centres set up in Quebec during the COVID-19 pandemic will soon offer blood sampling services, Health Minister Christian Dube announced Friday morning.
-
Montreal to extend paid parking hours in most of downtown
The City of Montreal is extending paid parking downtown, meaning late-night visitors will have to feed the meter until 11 p.m. most evenings.
Winnipeg
-
Explosive devices deliberately placed and detonated on Winnipeg property: police
A Winnipeg man has been arrested after police allege explosive devices were deliberately discarded and detonated on a property in the city’s Westwood neighbourhood.
-
City of Winnipeg reduces deficit, avoids draining rainy day fund
A lot of the red ink projected for the City of Winnipeg’s bottom line is drying up.
-
'I have been struggling': Victim of Winnipeg Olive Garden stabbing shares horrors of incident, man sentenced
The man accused of stabbing an 18-year-old woman while she worked at a Winnipeg Olive Garden was sentenced last week, as the woman highlighted the emotional and physical scars she still deals with after the attack.
Saskatoon
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
-
Saskatoon marks completion of new 'dry' pond to combat basement flooding
The city's flood control strategy reached a new milestone on Thursday, five years after its inception.
Regina
-
Christian group says it influenced Saskatchewan government over pronoun rules
The founder of group described as a national Christian organization says it's been successful in influencing the Saskatchewan Party government to adopt pronoun and sexual education policies that affect children at school.
-
Regina police ask for help in search for 5 stolen wheelchairs
The Saskatchewan Wheelchair Sports Association and the Regina Police Service (RPS) are asking for the public’s help after multiple wheelchairs and related sports equipment were stolen earlier this week.
-
Protecting growth and 'parental rights': Key messages in Scott Moe's address at Sask. premier's dinner
Premier Scott Moe said the government plans to introduce legislation in the upcoming fall session that will protect "parental rights," further doubling down on a controversial policy announced last month.
Atlantic
-
Is hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
-
Heat warnings in effect in N.B., N.S. heading into the weekend
Heat warnings have been issued across parts of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia on Friday.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
The London Police Service's Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man and woman were found dead Thursday inside a west end apartment.
-
Dundas St fire deemed arson, one person charged
London police have charged a man with arson after a fire broke out at a vacant building on Dundas Street Thursday afternoon.
-
Suspect allegedly steals two vehicles, evades police in ‘chaotic’ arrest
A St. Thomas resident is facing more than 30 charges after allegedly stealing two vehicles and damaging three police cruisers while trying to evade arrest.
Northern Ontario
-
Illegal northern Ont. moose hunt ends with $8,700 in fines
Two northern Ontario men pled guilty to hunting violations related to a 2021 hunt in the District of Timiskaming.
-
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
-
Adult in Sudbury tests positive for West Nile virus
For the first time since 2017, someone in the Sudbury area has tested positive for the West Nile virus.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charges
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing new terrorism charges.
-
Protests planned for Ford Fest in Kitchener
At least two groups have said they will be peacefully protesting Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s Ford Fest barbecue at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
Kitchener man turns himself in after fatal Niagara Falls stabbing
A Kitchener man has been charged with second-degree murder for a stabbing in Niagara Falls.