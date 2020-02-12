VANCOUVER -- In preparation of Family Day long weekend, BC Ferries is running extra sailings on its busiest route.

Last year, the ferry operator said more than 205,000 passengers travelled on its vessels over the Family Day long weekend. This year, more than 20 extra sailings are being added to the route between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay, which BC Ferries says is its most popular.

But other routes are still expected to be busy, particularly for those leaving from Tsawwassen or Horseshoe Bay on Thursday and Friday afternoon, as well as on Saturday morning.

"Family Day Monday and the following Tuesday morning are typically the most popular times for people to return to Metro Vancouver from Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast," BC Ferries said in a news release.

To avoid delays, BC Ferries suggests those taking a car make a reservation or travel at non-peak times.

Even those with a reservation have to arrive early, however. BC Ferries recommends being at the terminal 45 to 60 minutes before their scheduled sailing.

Walk-on passengers should aim to arrive 45 minutes before their sailing, BC Ferries says.