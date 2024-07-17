More than 2 dozen heat records tumble in B.C. as warnings spread

More than two dozen daily heat records were broken or tied in British Columbia on Wednesday as sweltering temperatures swept across the province.

At least 27 communities set daily temperature records across B.C., and Lytton was the province’s hot spot at 42 C, shattering the 2009 record of 35.3 C.

The heat wave also hit Lillooet and Ashcroft with temperatures over 40 C.

Temperatures in the high 30s were seen in numerous communities, including Vernon, Kelowna and Kamloops.

Environment Canada says the second heat wave for July is set to continue into next week in the Interior before gradually easing, while coastal areas could see conditions moderate after the weekend.

Environment Canada is warning people to look for early signs of heat illness since these symptoms can develop into life-threatening emergencies.

As of late Wednesday, 25 regions in B.C. were under heat alerts, stretching from Whistler in the southwest to the north and central coasts and deep into the Interior.

On Tuesday, heat records in the 30s fell in six places, including Pemberton, Whistler, Sparwood, and Penticton in southern B.C., and Dawson Creek and Blue River not far from the Alberta boundary.

The daily high on Tuesday of 40.9 C was recorded in Lytton in the Fraser Canyon.

Coastal and southern areas are expected to see temperatures ease slightly before spiking again over the weekend, while much of the Interior can expect continuous high temperatures with little relief at night.

Environment Canada says the high temperatures in areas under alert represent a "moderate risk to public health."

Dozens of records also fell in early July in B.C.'s first heat wave before conditions eased last week.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 17, 2024.