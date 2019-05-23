

New funding is coming to Vancouver's aging Expo and Millennium lines.

At a Coquitlam press conference, B.C.'s Minister of Transportation Claire Trevena and Minister of Defence Harjit Sajjan announced plans to invest a combined $1.47 billion in upgrading Metro Vancouver's transit system.

The federal government is contributing $493,320,000, the provincial government is contributing $579,000,000 and TransLink will kick in $397,680,000.

The money is going towards purchasing 200 new SkyTrain cars to replace the 150 original cars, which the federal government says will increase SkyTrain capacity by over 5,000 passengers.

"This major investment in the Metro Vancouver Region's public transit system will provide much needed additional capacity to address the growth in ridership over the last several years," said Sajjan in a release.

The funding will also help pay for things such as a new vehicle store facility, upgrades to vehicle operation and improving operating systems