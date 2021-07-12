VANCOUVER -- Hundreds of homes remain on evacuation alert in the Okanagan Falls area, but an evacuation order for 77 properties has been rescinded.

In a news release the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen said Monday those properties are now on evacuation alert, as are the 627 that were already under an alert as a result of a wildfire in the area.

Flames broke out Sunday just east of Skaha Lake, and at one point the fire was considered out of control.

A map populated by the BC Wildfire Service showed the Thomas Creek wildfire had reached 500 hectares (0.5 square kilometres) in size Monday, and remained out of control as of 5 p.m. It is believed the fire was human-caused.

The BCWS dashboard showed there were 306 known fires burning across B.C. Monday afternoon, and the province has seen more than 1,000 already this year.

The most common suspected causes are lightning and human activity. Of those currently burning, about 70 per cent are believed to have been sparked by lightning.

Nearly one-third of the active fires are considered to be out of control.