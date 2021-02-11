VANCOUVER -- Volunteers with a global campaign to end sexual violence against women have dropped off more than 1,000 care packages across the Lower Mainland.

The care packages, put together by the One Billion Rising campaign, were given to help survivors of domestic violence.

The packages include items like shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes and other hygiene products meant for people leaving shelters with little of their own.

They also include a card with a hand-written message of support.

"We delivered 1,100 care packages to around 30 different women's shelters, low-income Indigenous housing, cold weather shelters and…the Jewish food bank," said Etti Goldman with the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

The interfaith campaign says the name comes from the statistic that one in three women will be beaten or raped in her lifetime. The group estimates there are one billion sexual assault survivors worldwide.