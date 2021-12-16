More snow possible for parts of Metro Vancouver, weather statement says

More snow could be on the way for Metro Vancouver, a special weather statement from Environment Canada is warning.

The advisory, issued early Thursday morning, says higher terrain in particular could see up to five centimetres Friday night and heading into Saturday morning.

The notice is in place for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, the Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island and the Malahat Highway.

"A strong Pacific frontal system will move onto the B.C. South Coast on Friday night bringing rain to much of the region. Temperatures will be cold enough to keep snow levels around 200 to 300 metres," Environment Canada's advisory says.

"As a result, precipitation will initially start as snow over higher elevations of the above mentioned regions."

Warmer air on Saturday is expected to turn that snow to rain on Saturday.

Earlier this week, snowfall in Metro Vancouver led to temporary traffic disruptions, with lanes being closed on bridges for snow removal and some buses being rerouted.

While Sunday is forecast to see rain, the snow could return to Vancouver on Monday, which has a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

WINTER STORM, EXTREME COLD

Elsewhere in B.C., extreme cold and winter storm alerts are in place. The Central and North Coast regions, which includes Terrace, Kitimat and Bella Coola, could see heavy snow and temperatures dipping as low as -20 C with wind chill.

In the Peace River region, which includes Fort St. John, it's expected to get even colder. While temperatures are forecast to get near -26 C, with wind chill that might get to -40 C.

"Extreme cold puts everyone at risk," Environment Canada's warning for those areas says. "Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill."