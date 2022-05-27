More sex-related charges against B.C. man who fled with daughters to Ontario

A British Columbia man who was in the news earlier this year when he fled his hometown of Salmon Arm, taking his two daughters with him, is facing more charges related to sex crimes.

Caleb Guy Gerbrandt has been charged with luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication. He's also been charged with invitation to sexual touching.

Both of the allegations date back to Jan. 14, just a few days before he went missing.

Gerbrandt, who had been previously charged with sexual interference and sexual assault of a minor – allegations dated Jan. 13 – was reported missing on Jan. 21.

Police alerted the public of his disappearance in February, and said he was believed to be with his two teenage daughters who were supposed to be staying with their grandparents.

At the time, the RCMP said officers believed Gerbrandt was actively evading police.

He'd been living with a curfew in his Salmon Arm home, and had failed to return as required at night, a breach of conditions that made him eligible for re-arrest.

Officers said they thought Gerbrandt and his daughters were likely still in British Columbia, but he was found in Ontario about a week later.

Officers did not say where he was in the province, nor did they say if his daughters were with him, but they did say they'd confirmed that the girls were OK.

They said at the time he'd be brought back to B.C. "at a later date to answer to the charges before him."

Since that time, the two Jan. 14 charges were approved.