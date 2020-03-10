VANCOUVER -- Police have announced additional charges against a Fraser Valley physiotherapist accused of sexually assaulting people on the job.

Chilliwack resident Sanjay Amrutkar, 38, was initially charged with two counts of sexual assault in February, but authorities said new allegations have since come to light leading to four more sexual assault charges against him.

The original charges stemmed from alleged incidents that took place while Amrutkar was working at a Fraser Valley health clinic back in August and September 2019. Police haven't released the name of the clinic or shared any details about the other four alleged assaults.

Const. Ralph Dolinsky of the Chilliwack RCMP said police believe there may be more alleged victims who still haven't come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chilliwack detachment or Crime Stoppers.

Officers re-arrested Amrutkar on March 4 and he has since been released from custody pending a court appearance scheduled for later this month.