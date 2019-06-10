

CTV News Vancouver





TransLink says it is permanently increasing service on 26 overcrowded bus routes, as part of a shakeup in the wake of its 2018 performance review.

In the transit agency's 2018 Transit Service Performance Review, it noted that overcrowding was an issue on a majority of bus routes.

"In fall 2018, 80 per cent of all bus routes across the region had at least one trip with overcrowding on weekdays, and about half of all routes had at least one trip with overcrowding on weekends," TransLink said in the review.

The review identified 52 routes that faced sustained and consistent overcrowding

The transit agency says it will also provide more trips to ferry terminals, beaches and other tourist destinations until September 2.

The changes, which will impact service across Metro Vancouver, will take effect on June 24.

Here' s the full list of service changes:

Southeast (Surrey, North Delta, Langleys, White Rock)

The 301 will see doubled service all day on Sundays

More frequent service to the 319 and 323 seven days a week

Increased service for the 324, 335, 340, 341, 345, and N19

Southwest (Richmond, Tsawwassen, South Delta, Ladner)

Adding service to the 403, 430, and 640

Seasonal only: 620 trips will run later to accommodate ferry schedules

Burnaby/New Westminster

Bringing more weekend trips to the 95 B-Line, 100, and 144

Increasing weekday service for routes 101, 104, and 123

The 100 will run full routes between 22nd street station and the Marpole loop on weekday mornings

North Shore

Permanently increasing service for the 240 on weekdays and Sundays

Increasing Saturday service on the 210

Seasonal only: Better access to Lynn Canyon Park, Lynn Valley Centre, Grouse Mountain, and Lions Bay with increased service on the 227, 236, and 262 for the summer

Northeast (Port Moody, Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam)

Seasonal only: Bringing back routes 150 and 179 to provide trips to White Pine Beach and Buntzen Lake

Vancouver/UBC