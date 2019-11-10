VANCOUVER – Late Sunday afternoon, TransLink announced it anticipates 14 more SeaBus cancellations for Monday as a result of job action by striking transit workers.

Maintenance workers have been refusing overtime, which has led to the cancelled sailings and several cancelled bus trips over the last few days.

The union promised not to escalate its job action on Remembrance Day, but says after that bus drivers could begin refusing overtime shifts.

Unifor says that could impact about 10 to 15 percent of bus service in Metro Vancouver.

Drivers could also walk off the job entirely as they did during a strike in 2001 that lasted four months before the provincial government legislated them back to work.

At the moment, representatives from Unifor and the Coast Mountain Bus Company remain so far apart, the two sides are not even at the bargaining table.

As the strike stretches on, post-secondary schools in Metro Vancouver are encouraging students to be prepared to look at other transportation options in the event they can no longer rely on public transit to get to campus.

Both SFU and UBC say classes, labs and exams will continue as scheduled, even in the event the dispute escalates.

TransLink says riders should follow alerts.translink.ca for real-time updates about cancellations and delays.