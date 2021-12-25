More Salmonella illness cases in Western Canada linked to frozen kernel corn brand

The Public Health Agency of Canada says its investigation into a salmonella outbreak in Western Canada has determined that 84 people have become ill this fall from the bacteria.

The agency says on its website that the outbreak is linked to Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn.

People have reported getting ill in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario.

The agency says the illnesses reported in Ontario were related to travel to Alberta and British Columbia.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued food recall warnings for Alasko brand frozen whole kernel corn and for Fraser Valley Meats brand frozen whole kernel corn.

The health agency says people should not eat, use, sell, or serve any of these recalled products.